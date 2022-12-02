Riverina MP defends former prime minister over censure motion

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has defended former prime minister Scott Morrison for secretly appointing himself to multiple ministerial portfolios during the COVID pandemic.
On Wednesday, Mr Morrison became the first former prime minister to be censured by Parliament with a vote in the House of Representatives passing 86 to 50.
Mr McCormack, the former deputy prime minister, spoke out against the motion in Parliament on Wednesday calling Mr Morrison a "friend".
Mr McCormack said the motion was unnecessary and believed the actions must be viewed in the context of "unprecedented" and "extraordinary times", but he conceded Mr Morrison was not above reproach.
"The Member for Cook knows that some of the things done at the time were not right," Mr McCormack said.
But he said there was "no book" of instructions for what to do on "day 25 of a pandemic" and told Parliament he "respect[s] what [the former prime minister] has done for this nation".
"[Mr Morrison] carried the hopes, the weight and burden of a nation afflicted by a global pandemic," he said.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there was no room for complacency to protect Australia's precious democracy and said the former PM must apologise to Australians for "undermining" democracy.
Mr Morrison appointed himself minister of health, finance, industry, science, energy and resources, treasury and home affairs between 2020 and 2021, without the knowledge of most of his Coalition colleagues.
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
