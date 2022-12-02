Riverina MP defends former prime minister over censure motion

The Daily Advertiser

Member for Riverina Michael McCormack defends former prime minister Scott Morrison over censure motion

AM
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated December 2 2022 - 6:35pm, first published 4:00pm
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack has defended former prime minister Scott Morrison for secretly appointing himself to multiple ministerial portfolios during the COVID pandemic.

AM

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

