Jason Bertacco and Anthony Zuccato on board at Hanwood FC for 2023

Liam Warren
By Liam Warren
Updated December 4 2022 - 6:58pm, first published December 2 2022 - 3:00pm
Jason Bertacco and Anthony Zuccato will be going around again for their respective sides after another strong season for Hanwood in 2022. Picture by Liam Warren

Hanwood has locked in their first-grade coaching staff for their men's and women's sides, and there are familiar faces set to lead them into 2023.

