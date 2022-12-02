Hanwood has locked in their first-grade coaching staff for their men's and women's sides, and there are familiar faces set to lead them into 2023.
After securing the club's third premiership in a row in the Leonard Cup, Anthony Zuccato has returned as the leader for the women's side, while after guiding the Pascoe Cup side to the 2022 grand final, Jason Bertacco is back on as men's coach.
Bertacco said that his motivation wasn't a sense of unfinished business after falling in the 2022 decider, it was to continue the work with the young squad.
"It was a pretty easy decision, I was happy to come back on whether we won or lost just because of the group that we are building with the young boys," Bertacco said.
"After building the comradery with them, I didn't want to step away after one year."
Bertacco admitted that the club would probably lose 10 players across the three men's grades for a variety of reasons but knows there is plenty of talent coming through that will jump at the chance to fill the vacancies.
"As a club, the committee and sponsors are really happy with the direction that the club is heading," Bertacco said.
"From a men's perspective, we had 45 local players signed up for three grades, and they were committed throughout the year.
"A lot of them are young boys who are coming up through the ranks who are going to step up into first grade and take a lot of opportunities in the coming year."
For Zuccato, the chance to make it four straight titles it was an easy decision to stay on board.
"Looking forward to it. We had a very good year this year and hoping for more of the same for next year," Zuccato said.
Much like the men's side, the ladies team will lose a few, but the talent that helped the reserve grade side has Zuccato excited for the future.
" We will lose some to Uni, which will be confirmed towards the end of the year once they lock that in," Zuccato said
"There could be a few new faces in there, and it's a chance for the reserve grade girls to step up. There is some talent coming through the ranks, so the future looks good.
"It is something that, as a club, Hanwood has been doing for a long time, we have had all-girls teams in the juniors for the last 10 years, and we have been able to keep them coming through and keep them going. This is their pathway."
