Call to give the gift of food this Christmas

Wagga City Library is delighted to announce the return of its community food appeal, running from December 1 to January 15.
This is the first year the library's donation period has extended into the new year, giving people more time to donate non-perishable food items to local people in need.
The community food appeal replaces the 'Food for Fines' amnesty of previous years, after overdue fines were abolished in 2020.
Even without a financial incentive, the public has remained as generous as ever. Donations can be made inside the library's main entrance, at the base of the book Christmas tree display, or delivered to one of the friendly Agile library officers at any of the suburban or village library sites.
Staff urge anyone making a donation to ensure that all items are well within their use-by dates. Donations will not be distributed until early 2023, so the library cannot accept any food that will expire before then.
Many people like to donate Christmas-themed items, which is welcome, but certainly not necessary. Household staple items are always valued, so feel free to bring in donations of everything from rice and flour to canned goods, baby formula and long-life milk.
All donations will be delivered to families via a local charity, and the staff thank you in advance for any contribution you can make.
The library will be closed over the holiday period, from close of business on Friday, December 23 until 10am on Tuesday, January 3. During this time, the external chute can be used to return items, and the eLibrary remains available 24/7.
