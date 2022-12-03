The Daily Advertiser

Call to give the gift of food this Christmas

By Peter Casey
December 3 2022 - 11:00am
Donations can be left at the library's book Christmas tree display. For more on library events and programs, visit waggalibrary.com.au, or phone 6926 9700.

Wagga City Library is delighted to announce the return of its community food appeal, running from December 1 to January 15.

