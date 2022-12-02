Changing the culture of defence training centres is key to preserving the future mental health of Australian Defence Force members, according to NSW RSL board member David McCann.
"[Culture] is absolutely crucial," Cr McCann said.
"This is where they learn the fundamentals, they learn what it is to be a member of defence, and what they should be learning is those values they are taught should reflect the values of our community."
Cr McCann said stamping out poor culture on bases was crucial for setting the right tone across the ADF.
"We hope, from the evidence that's been given this week, that Defence will take that on board."
The Coolamon mayor said he took a vested interest in the commission as both a veteran and father to a defence force member who gave evidence at a previous hearing.
He hoped to see "genuine reforms" enacted by the government, based upon recommendations made by the commission, with changes made to the way "young men and women are trained".
"A review of the training and an understanding of the needs of the individual [is needed]," he said.
"It's a difficult area, because the training that's required in the military requires a team approach ... but it's important that those that are in charge of training recognise the needs of the individual as well, and make the environment as safe as possible for them to learn."
Cr McCann encouraged veterans who are struggling to "reach out" and seek help with the RSL LifeCare's Riverina Veteran Wellbeing Centre.
Centre manager Charlotte Webb said during this week's hearing the centre fielded a higher than usual number of requests for help and advice.
RSL LifeCare Veteran Services chief veteran improvement officer Nicki Young said a greater focus on the transition to civilian life was needed going forward.
"The research tells us that transition is the most difficult part of a veteran's journey ... it's the shock of coming out of a really controlled environment ... losing that connection, sense of identity, sense of purpose," she said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
