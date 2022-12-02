The Daily Advertiser

Defence and Veterans Legal Service solicitor Gerry Stapleton has seen an uptick in people seeking his services over the past week

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
December 3 2022 - 6:35am
Defence and Veterans Legal Service (DAVLS) solicitor Gerry Stapleton said the Wagga hearing has seen an uptick in veterans seeking his services. Picture by Madeline begley

The Royal Commission's Wagga hearing led to a slew of veterans coming forward looking to have their voice heard, according to a solicitor from a free legal service.

