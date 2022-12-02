The Royal Commission's Wagga hearing led to a slew of veterans coming forward looking to have their voice heard, according to a solicitor from a free legal service.
Defence and Veterans Legal Service (DAVLS) solicitor Gerry Stapleton said the past week has been busy for his service.
"My colleague and I had a table set up at the front to the main entrance of the Royal Commission and we were approached by quite a number of people who indicated that they wanted to tell their story," he said.
"And in the weeks to follow we're going to have conferences with those people and get instructions on where they want to go."
IN OTHER NEWS:
One such veteran reached out to the service after experiencing a series of "highly traumatic events" in a conflict zone.
DAVLS helped the veteran make a submission to the Royal Commission and he received free and confidential legal advice and lawyers helped him deal with secrecy requirements regarding Defence Force operations overseas.
This is the fifth time Mr Stapleton has visited the city to meet with veterans since the inquiry began and he felt locals were impressed by the commissioners.
"My feeling was the Riverina community were quite engaged with the Royal Commission and quite excited by the fact the commissioners were here and reaching out to the community," he said.
Any member of the community, veteran or civilian, can make a submission to the commission up until October 2023, and receive free confidential advice from DAVLS, Mr Stapleton said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.