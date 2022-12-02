A Wagga veteran has described experiencing harrowing flashbacks brought on by this week's Royal Commission hearing.
Raymond Smith attended every day of the public hearings and was very impressed by the commission, but said at times the testimony was tough to hear.
"It was emotional," he said. "I was speaking to a solicitor yesterday ... I was actually reliving what I went through and I had to stop talking because I was in tears. I had the feelings of the abuse I got.
"It was just overwhelming that it all came flooding back what people had done."
Mr Smith believes the inquiry is equipped to make change to help struggling veterans.
"When it all comes back together and they make their final reports, hopefully they'll have a better strategy to stop people suiciding," he said.
"We must remember those people who have paid the ultimate sacrifice, their war is over now. Our war is still on because we've got to start stopping suicides within defence."
The Royal Commission staff ended their time in Wagga with a morning tea to thank the region's veteran community for making them feel welcome and "giving them a lot to think about".
Commission chair Nick Kaldas told those gathered that they understand that the commission's presence, the topics they're discussing and the issues they're raising can be "retraumatising".
The depth of feeling by those involved with the commission was evident and a visibly-emotional Mr Kaldas broke down while discussing the nation's responsibility towards the defence community.
"The most important thing, our nation has a sacred duty and an obligation to protect those who've served," he said, before taking a moment to compose himself.
"It's been a fairly rough 12 months, we've heard a lot of sad stories, you wouldn't be human if it didn't affect you.
"The nation has a debt of gratitude to pay for every member who served ... and I would say what we have here is a great and noble cause."
Mr Kaldas said the week in Wagga was integral to the commission understanding how training defence recruits affects mental health, and culture is a big part of that.
"Culture generally is very important, not only in the training facilities but also in the ADF itself and in the Department of Veteran Affairs," he said. "If you don't have the right culture, that's nurturing and caring of the population that you've got, then problems will obviously persist."
Changing the culture and fixing the problems in defence will be a challenge, Mr Kaldas said, and "will take a sustained effort over a long period of time".
"We're aware that we're facing 57 previous inquiries to us, 700 and something recommendations, most of which were never carried out," he said.
"We will reach findings, we will make recommendations. One of the hardest tasks we face is how do we recommend to government that our recommendations should be carried forward."
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
