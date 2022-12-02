JUNEE'S Group Nine resurgence has gained further momentum with hard-working backrower Connor McCauley the latest to return home to the Diesels.
Continuing an a strong off-season recruitment drive, McCauley confirmed on Friday he will return to Junee for the 2023 Group Nine season.
McCauley was a member of the Diesels' 2015 grand final team but has spent the past six seasons at Group Nine rivals Brothers and Southcity.
McCauley is highly regarded within Group Nine circles and has been selected for Riverina representative duties the past two years before injury has ruled him out.
McCauley follows in the footsteps of Daniel Foley and Pat Guthrie, who have also returned to Junee from opposition Group Nine clubs. Hayden Diggins has also come home to Junee from Moruya, while the Diesels have also signed English half Ben Fisher, Canberra duo David Williams and Zach Singh and PNG talent Jeffery Robert.
Meantime, Gundagai has added more quality to their squad with the signing of former Newcastle Knights junior Joe Bromage.
