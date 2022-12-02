The Daily Advertiser

Junee have secured the signing of Connor McCauley for their first to Group Nine first grade

MM
By Matt Malone
December 2 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor McCauley in action for Brothers in a clash against Southcity this year.

JUNEE'S Group Nine resurgence has gained further momentum with hard-working backrower Connor McCauley the latest to return home to the Diesels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.