Wagga Hockey Association has successfully bid to host the under 15s boys state championships in May, 2023.
The championships will run over three days at Jubilee Park, with games set to be played on both synthetic and grass fields.
Wagga Hockey Association president Ken Larkin said the event is an important boost to not only local hockey, but the Wagga economy too.
"Numbers traditionally grow after the championships because we get a lot of people come up, who don't play hockey, or have not got any part in hockey and they watch the game," Larkin said,
"On top of that, it is a final financial boost for not only our association but certainly Wagga, it would probably put in in excess of $1 million, in terms of economic value."
Larkin said hosting championships is important to the local hockey community, and will allow the association to nominate additional teams.
"Normally we only send one under 15 team away to the championships, so I think this year knowing that we're hosting them, we will probably end up having two teams which will be great," he said.
"Our under 15 boys are very strong and they'll be looking to do very well at the championships."
Wagga Hockey Association hosted the women's masters championships in July 2022, after a two year COVID-19 delay.
Larkin said hosting that event was a great way to show off the facilities Wagga has on offer. Clearly they left a positive impression.
The association expresses interest to Hockey NSW annually to host championships, but Larkin said they made sure to be on the front foot this year.
"This year we put together our expression of interest fairly early, following the successful, women's masters championship that we hosted here. Then the process is that all of the EOIs are assessed by the hockey executives at Hockey NSW and then they make their selection, and we were very lucky to be granted another championship next year," he said.
Wagga Hockey Association has hosted four junior championships in the past eight years.
"They bring the hockey community together over the weekend because everybody chips in and helps. This is one of those activities that galvanises us as an association and also gives us a chance to show off our facilities," Larkin said.
The under 15s boys state championships will run over May 26-28 at Jubilee Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
