A Wagga business will compete in the Red bull Billy Cart Race in Melbourne on Saturday in order to raise awareness and funds to help sick and injured koalas.
Vetafarm Wagga is one of 55 teams entered in this year's sustainability inspired race, and hopes to raise money for 1300 Koalas, a not-for-profit organisation which rehabilitates injured koalas.
Vetafarm marketing and graphic design assistant Shelby McDonnell said the project has been a good team building exercise, with lots of additional challenges along the way.
"It's the first time our company has entered anything like this," she said.
"I think it was quite challenging at the start - [the cart] had to weigh below 80kg and you couldn't use things like Styrofoam."
Nicknamed the 'Furrari', Ms McDonnell said they made the base of the cart out of recycled steel and old bike wheels.
The team collected old newspapers from local newsagents to create the koala shaped billy cart shell.
Today, team member Dan Brobander will be taking on Red Bull's obstacle course.
Vetafarm was founded in 1990 and has since created more than 400 animal nutrition and care products.
Their Critticare koala formula is used to nurse koalas back to health after illness or injury everywhere.
The Red Bull Billy Cart Race first began in Belgium in 2000, and has since expanded to dozens of countries, including Japan, America, Norway, Peru and Poland.
Tomorrow's race takes place on Melbourne's Lonsdale Street.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
