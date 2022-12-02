The Daily Advertiser

Vetafarm to race the 'Furrari' in the Red Bull Billy Cart Race to raise awareness for koala conservation

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated December 2 2022 - 5:49pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vetafarm billy cart team Allie Baird, Riley Brobander, Stuart Butler, Stephen Lewis, Thomas Appleby, and Dan Brobander (pictured in the cart). Picture supplied

A Wagga business will compete in the Red bull Billy Cart Race in Melbourne on Saturday in order to raise awareness and funds to help sick and injured koalas.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.