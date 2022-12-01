Opposite draws for couple's clash on the track

Husband and wife Rod McDonald and Rebecca Edenborough will be chasing more than bragging rights at Wagga on Friday.
The Cowra couple line up Tick It Off and Fly Away Frank in the Zatoma Transport 5th Grade (320m).
Fly Away Frank is chasing a hat-trick of wins for Edenborough coming off double success at Young but after drawing box one with Tick It Off McDonald thinks he's got the better of the chances.
"There's not much between them but probably because Tick It Off has drawn the inside she is the pick of the two," McDonald said.
"He (Fly Away Frank) would prefer to be in the middle to inside but has the outside so it will take a fair bit of effort for him to get across from out there.
"Tick It Off would be the better chance of those two."
Wide draws are a feature for Edenborough's team with last start winner Roll With Indy and Dana Ginger also coming out of the pink box.
She also has Miss Missy looking to break through for her first win after a fourth on debut last time out while McDonald has also been impressed with how Dana Rocket has returned from injury.
"She actually goes ok but is just coming back from injury," he said.
"She has come back pretty well and has only been unplaced once in her last three starts from injury.
"She is going good and hopefully she can go good again."
The first of 11 races is at 6.06pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
