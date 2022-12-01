The Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide held its final hearing day in Wagga on Thursday, bringing to a end four days of confronting testimony.
In his closing remarks, counsel assisting Kevin Connor SC Referred to a report released in November by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare which showed that over the 24 years between January 1 1997 and December 31 2020, we lost one veteran a week.
"Defence must consider the AIHW November 2022 report deeply," he said.
"It must understand its implications. It must act on these matters for the wellbeing of current members, both now and when they come to leave the ADF."
The Wagga hearings focused on issues involving training and defence force recruitment schools.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Connor recapped a week which saw two veterans give lived experience testimony on how their defence careers had a significant impact on their lives.
Former recruit James Geercke spoke of how he was told to "shut the f--k up and stop complaining" while being stretchered due to a life changing spinal injury.
While Kylie Reynolds detailed how her time in the army was destroyed by sexual assault, bullying and has left her in a wheelchair.
Mr Connor also detailed poor outcomes in workplace surveys across ADF training bases, but also the slow responses to these findings due to the lag in time it took for the results to get to commanding officers.
He recounted the testimony heard from Colonel Andrew Deacon, Commanding Officer, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Kapooka.
A 2021 workplace behaviours survey of Kapooka revealed bullying is trending upwards from two per cent in 2019 to 10 per cent in 2021.
But Colonel Deacon hadn't even received the survey results prior to his testimony, further entrenching these issues, Mr Connor said.
"What changes can he make, Colonel Deacon still hasn't received them. It's now December 2022 ... he'll be leaving [his role] in I think it's now six days ... How could Colonel Deacon have responded to the concerns?" he said.
He said Colonel Deacon "impressed as a particularly reflective person" during his testimony when asked if defence will take on and embrace a new way of approaching mental health.
"I think part of it is normalising the conversation," Colonel Deacon said.
"That it's not a closed door thing, it's not taboo. It's something we can have an open conversation about and it's OK to not be OK."
In his closing remarks, commission chair Nick Kaldas took commonwealth departments to task for their lack of timely cooperation with the inquiry.
"The Commission remains deeply concerned about deficiencies in the response to notices for the giving of information and the production of documents from Commonwealth government departments, including Defence," he said.
Delays in the delivery of documents vital to their investigations have "impeded" the commission, he said.
He also praised the brave veterans who came forward to speak at these forums.
"We honour their strength, courage and ability to recount often harrowing and distressing details and that's been profoundly inspiring."
"Their testimony has been invaluable to our understanding of the issues and we sincerely thank them all for speaking out."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.