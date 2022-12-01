The Australian Defence Force Academy is a "pressure cooker" environment that puts trainees at risk, the Royal Commission heard on Thursday.
The military academy in Canberra is a breeding ground for future military officers across the Airforce, Army and Navy and graduates make up one third of officers in the ADF.
It was described to the commission as a place important for shaping the culture of defence, but as recently as this year has been deemed a place of "high risk" for its young students.
There are 1126 trainees at the academy which balances a "university education with a military environment", the commission heard.
Counsel assisting Erin Longbottom KC said since its inception in 1986, "ADFA has been beset by some disturbing instances of unacceptable behaviour" that continues to this day.
A 2021 workplace behaviour survey of the trainees found that 40 per cent reported experiences of unacceptable behaviour.
Sexual misconduct was reported by 13 per cent of recruits, while 11 per cent reported bullying and 4 reported some form of abuse of power.
And 2 per cent reported they experienced sexual assault or attempted sexual assault at the academy.
Giving evidence were Air Commodore Jules Adams, the Commandant of ADFA, and Lieutenant Colonel David Cave, the commanding officer of the academy.
The pair said that an immature cohort living out of home for the first time, with a lack of life experience, accounted for some of the unacceptable behaviours at the academy.
The survey also found that other students are the main instigators of unacceptable behaviours which mostly occurred in defence residential environments.
While 45 per cent of trainees said they're unsure that ADFA cares about their psychosocial safety.
The 2021 survey was undertaken in July that year, but the results were not provided to ADFA until 9 months later. Commandant Adams was then unsuccessful in attempts to gain more information to better help her understand findings.
She then went on to conduct a psychosocial risk assessment of ADFA in May, which found that the trainees at the academy were at "high risk" of unacceptable behaviours.
Ms Longbottom put it to Commandant Adams that with all of these risk factors, ADFA's "unique culture" coupled with its "institutional environment" creates a "perfect storm " of vulnerability to unacceptable behaviours.
"It does," the commandant replied.
Which can in turn lead to "adverse mental health outcomes?" Ms Longbottom followed.
"It has the potential to do so," commandant Adams said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
