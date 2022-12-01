Hamish Starr has more cricket under his belt this season than most of his teammates, but is looking forward to finally leading Kooringal Colts onto the field.
In his first match as captain of the club, after missing last week's Twenty20 win over St Michaels on Riverina duties, Starr is hoping to help the club buck their recent trend against Lake Albert at Rawlings Park on Saturday.
"I'm finally getting a game in with the captaincy should be good," Starr said.
"Starting with the one-dayers we always seem to get out of the blocks slow so it would be good to get a win against the Bulls who have been a bit of a bogey team for us over the last couple of years."
Colts got their Twenty20 campaign off to a positive note with an eight-wicket win over St Michaels last week and Starr hopes that can translate into the one-day competition.
READ MORE
The all-rounder is set to be one of three inclusions for Colts from the Country Championships with brother Zach Starr and Darcy Irvine in line to play their first matches for the club this season.
However Irvine is in doubt with a knee issue.
"Darcy is 50-50 at his stage," Starr said.
"He went to the physio and has a swollen meniscus so we are going to see how he pulls up on Saturday morning but I have told him not to push it being so early on in the season.
Colts also have to come to terms with star recruit Sam Gainsford sustaining a season-ending injury while playing for Riverina.
Gainsford ruptured his Achilles tendon on Sunday and Starr knows it will be a big blow for the side.
"It is a big out for us given he was going to bat in the top four and bowl his 10 overs of his left arm orthos every week," he said.
"It's a bit different with the bowling and the way he goes about his batting is a bit different as well.
"Even just his energy in the field and smarts is going to be a massive out for us and I know all the boys were looking forward to having him in the side after a long pre-season due to the weather.
"He's one of those blokes that when he is in a side everyone else just finds that extra 10 or 15 per cent by just being around him."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.