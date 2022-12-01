The Daily Advertiser

Hamish Starr ready to finally lead Kooringal Colts

By Courtney Rees
December 1 2022 - 4:30pm
Hamish Starr will captain Kooringal Colts for the first time on Saturday when they face Lake Albert at Rawlings Park.

Hamish Starr has more cricket under his belt this season than most of his teammates, but is looking forward to finally leading Kooringal Colts onto the field.

