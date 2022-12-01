The Daily Advertiser

Coolamon has signed Chase Grintell for next season with him last playing for the Hoppers in 2016

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
December 1 2022 - 4:30pm
Chase Grintell has returned to Coolamon for next season after spending the last four years at Turvey Park. Picture by Les Smith

Chase Grintell is heading back to Kindra Park after signing with Coolamon for next season.

JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

