Chase Grintell is heading back to Kindra Park after signing with Coolamon for next season.
Grintell last played for the Hoppers in 2016 with him then having a two-year stint at Temora before spending the last four seasons at Turvey Park.
Grintell played nine first grade game for the Bulldogs in 2022 with him also a member of Turvey Park's premiership side in reserve grade.
He brings a load of experience to the Hoppers with him having played over 200 games of senior footy while he also co-coached the Bulldogs in 2020.
The addition of Grintell adds to what has been a very successful recruitment period for the Hoppers with them already having signed Max Hillier, Tim Oosterhoff and Charlie McCormack for 2023.
Earlier this week, the Hoppers also announced that Mitch Mattingly would be joining his brother Campbell at Kindra Park next season after coming across from North Wagga.
