'Danger game' for Wagga RSL to start one-dayers

St Michaels failed to win a match all last season but Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry still doesn't want to underestimate his rivals on Saturday.
After a big win to start the season, the Bulldogs rallied late finished level with Lake Albert in the second round of the Twenty20s while the Saints have fallen short against South Wagga and Kooringal Colts.
However after some good efforts with the bat in both of those games Perry is wary ahead of the start of the one-day competition.
"I think it is a danger game," Perry said.
"They scored 150 runs in their first game and 130 in their second and in T20 cricket that probably wins you most games.
"Runs on the board always counts so I think it is a danger game so we need to bowl well and fingers crossed we bat well.
"Obviously they finished down the ladder in the last couple of years so I'm sure they will be eager to come out and show everyone them mean business in the first one-dayer of the year."
RSL have made a number of changes following the tie with Lake Albert with Will Morley, Sam Smith, Jason Greer and Charlie Munn all coming back into the side.
However Ethan Perry remains on the sidelines, Sampath Tharanga will miss the clash at Robertson Oval due to a hamstring injury while Ben Willis is in doubt with a calf complaint.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
