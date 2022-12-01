The Daily Advertiser

'Danger game' for Wagga RSL to start one-dayers

Courtney Rees
Courtney Rees
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:37pm, first published 3:30pm
Will Morley is one of four returning players for Wagga RSL after their tie with Lake Albert last week.

St Michaels failed to win a match all last season but Wagga RSL captain-coach Sam Perry still doesn't want to underestimate his rivals on Saturday.

