New Directions Disability Service prepare to celebrate International Day of People With Disability

A New Directions group enjoying a Social Sunday, an initiative providing social opportunities for people with a disability to establish more connections and friendships. Picture supplied.

It's finally time for the highly anticipated day in the New Directions calendar: International Day of People With Disability, and enthusiasm is in no short supply.

Managing Director and CEO Ryan Quarmby said during the many events, there will be lots of food, dancing and celebration.

"This day is the most celebrated date in the New Directions' calendar," Mr Quarmby said.

"Together we are united and stronger, achieving wonderful things and making the community a better place."

Fast approaching its third anniversary, New Directions Disability Service prides itself on creating an amazing culture, one built on being a connected and inclusive organisation.

"New Directions' motto is 'where your choice matters' and we will go above and beyond to ensure we live up to that motto," Mr Quarmby said.

"New Directions always puts its people first, and loves travelling the journey together, which includes the good times and the bad times... we will always be willing to stand together and be forever proud."

And there is no better time to revel in their achievements than on the momentous December 3.

New Directions and Murrumbidgee Health are jointly hosting a Barbeque Dance Party at the Music Bowl, Botanical Gardens, with a free sausage sizzle, DJ, ice cream and lots more.

Later that night, New Directions is a proud sponsor of the Dance Party at the Rules Club.

Mr Quarmby said they're proud of their participants' achievements, grateful to share in them and be a part of their successes.

Established in Wagga Wagga in 2020, New Directions is a registered NDIS service provider, offering a range of supports including Supported Independent Living (SIL), Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA), social and community supports, daily living supports, support coordination and behaviour support.

There is a rich history within the locally-owned organisation of supporting people with a disability, which extends well beyond its current age.

Collectively, the majority of staff have provided supports in the Wagga community for hundreds of years.

"New Directions are just grateful to be a provider of disability services to so many amazing clients in the Wagga Wagga and surrounding communities," Mr Quarmby said.

Aside from the big day of celebrations, New Directions coordinates a new initiative called 'Social Sundays', where people gather informally to establish connections and friendships.

It provides a new social experience each time, such as a barbeque or 10-pin bowling. While coordinated by New Directions, participants may one day take over.