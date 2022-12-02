Kurrajong celebrates International Day of People Living With Disability 2022 Advertising Feature

Sam, Kiara, Aaron, Pam, Adam, Alison, Tori, Scott and Zac dancing at Hildasid Farm. Picture supplied.

Working for the independence and confidence of individuals living with disability is the driving force behind Kurrajong's mission in the community.



Key factors celebrated each and every day, and especially on International Day of People Living With Disability.

Creating an inclusive community continues to be a major focus for Kurrajong, and the development of Hildasid Farm embodies this.

"Hildasid Farm will create a rustic, authentic place where people of all backgrounds, cultures, interests, ages and abilities can come together to connect and immerse in nature," Kurrajong's CEO Ray Carroll said.

That celebration of community while fostering independence is why Kurrajong embraces International Day of People with Disability.

"It gives attention to the people in our communities who have a disability," Mr Carroll said.

"It also gives us all a chance to celebrate diversity and inclusion in our local community."

Kurrajong is a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) service provider and a not-for-profit organisation, operating for over 65 years since 1957.

"For us, it's all about the individual," Mr Carroll said.



"Their independence, their confidence, their control and living in communities where their choices are acknowledged and respected."



With a long and important history in the community, Kurrajong first opened to meet a gap in the needs of people with disabilities and their families.



View + 1 Photos

Services have expanded over the years, and Kurrajong now provides support to over 1100 people in the Riverina and Murray regions.

"We do what we do because we care," Mr Carroll said.

To celebrate International Day of People Living With Disability, Kurrajong will be sharing in some fun events.

This year, Kurrajong sponsored the RDAS International Day of People with Disability Dance Party held on Friday December 2, with the dance party theme of 'outer space'.

"Our clients always love dancing and Kurrajong is pleased to have been part of this in 2022," Mr Carroll said.

There will be more dancing when their Lifestyle Choices team at Hildasid Farm put on a special performance for their clients, staff and families to celebrate.



"Both our dance and drama groups are performing," Mr Carroll said.

"Our clients have loved rehearsing for the performance and are excited to share their creative talents".