Working for the independence and confidence of individuals living with disability is the driving force behind Kurrajong's mission in the community.
Key factors celebrated each and every day, and especially on International Day of People Living With Disability.
Creating an inclusive community continues to be a major focus for Kurrajong, and the development of Hildasid Farm embodies this.
"Hildasid Farm will create a rustic, authentic place where people of all backgrounds, cultures, interests, ages and abilities can come together to connect and immerse in nature," Kurrajong's CEO Ray Carroll said.
That celebration of community while fostering independence is why Kurrajong embraces International Day of People with Disability.
"It gives attention to the people in our communities who have a disability," Mr Carroll said.
"It also gives us all a chance to celebrate diversity and inclusion in our local community."
Kurrajong is a registered National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) service provider and a not-for-profit organisation, operating for over 65 years since 1957.
"For us, it's all about the individual," Mr Carroll said.
"Their independence, their confidence, their control and living in communities where their choices are acknowledged and respected."
With a long and important history in the community, Kurrajong first opened to meet a gap in the needs of people with disabilities and their families.
Services have expanded over the years, and Kurrajong now provides support to over 1100 people in the Riverina and Murray regions.
"We do what we do because we care," Mr Carroll said.
To celebrate International Day of People Living With Disability, Kurrajong will be sharing in some fun events.
This year, Kurrajong sponsored the RDAS International Day of People with Disability Dance Party held on Friday December 2, with the dance party theme of 'outer space'.
"Our clients always love dancing and Kurrajong is pleased to have been part of this in 2022," Mr Carroll said.
There will be more dancing when their Lifestyle Choices team at Hildasid Farm put on a special performance for their clients, staff and families to celebrate.
"Both our dance and drama groups are performing," Mr Carroll said.
"Our clients have loved rehearsing for the performance and are excited to share their creative talents".
For more information on Kurrajong and their work, visit their website at www.kurrajong.com.au or call 1300 764 620.
It's finally time for the highly anticipated day in the New Directions calendar: International Day of People With Disability, and enthusiasm is in no short supply.
Managing Director and CEO Ryan Quarmby said during the many events, there will be lots of food, dancing and celebration.
"This day is the most celebrated date in the New Directions' calendar," Mr Quarmby said.
"Together we are united and stronger, achieving wonderful things and making the community a better place."
Fast approaching its third anniversary, New Directions Disability Service prides itself on creating an amazing culture, one built on being a connected and inclusive organisation.
"New Directions' motto is 'where your choice matters' and we will go above and beyond to ensure we live up to that motto," Mr Quarmby said.
"New Directions always puts its people first, and loves travelling the journey together, which includes the good times and the bad times... we will always be willing to stand together and be forever proud."
And there is no better time to revel in their achievements than on the momentous December 3.
New Directions and Murrumbidgee Health are jointly hosting a Barbeque Dance Party at the Music Bowl, Botanical Gardens, with a free sausage sizzle, DJ, ice cream and lots more.
Later that night, New Directions is a proud sponsor of the Dance Party at the Rules Club.
Mr Quarmby said they're proud of their participants' achievements, grateful to share in them and be a part of their successes.
Established in Wagga Wagga in 2020, New Directions is a registered NDIS service provider, offering a range of supports including Supported Independent Living (SIL), Specialist Disability Accommodation (SDA), social and community supports, daily living supports, support coordination and behaviour support.
There is a rich history within the locally-owned organisation of supporting people with a disability, which extends well beyond its current age.
Collectively, the majority of staff have provided supports in the Wagga community for hundreds of years.
"New Directions are just grateful to be a provider of disability services to so many amazing clients in the Wagga Wagga and surrounding communities," Mr Quarmby said.
Aside from the big day of celebrations, New Directions coordinates a new initiative called 'Social Sundays', where people gather informally to establish connections and friendships.
It provides a new social experience each time, such as a barbeque or 10-pin bowling. While coordinated by New Directions, participants may one day take over.
"New Directions is so proud to be apart of the local community and helping wherever it can, and we plan on being around for a long time to come."