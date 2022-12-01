The festive season is here, Santa is on his way, and Wagga City Council is inviting everyone to do their gift shopping locally.
The council marked the first day of December with the launch of this year's festive program, 'A Very Wagga Christmas', which includes the popular Christmas Trail, weekly community carols and a sleigh full of other events and activities.
"We've just finished decorating the Fitzmaurice and Baylis Street landscape and also in and around the Civic Theatre," council's events officer Emma Corbett said.
"We've got Christmas carols over in the Victory Memorial Gardens every weekend up until Christmas, which is really exciting."
Ms Corbett said the Christmas gift guide, accompanied by a video of Mrs Claus showing off what's on offer in the CBD, has plenty of ideas for presents.
"It has over 50 products, which are suggestions of things you can buy all locally sourced," she said.
"It just supports our local economy, gives that boost, especially at a time that is normally pretty busy."
Next week, Santa and Mrs Claus will embark on their annual Christmas Trail, starting with visiting Gobbagombalin Park on Monday between 4pm and 5pm.
From Tuesday to Thursday, they will also visit the Botanic Gardens, Chambers Park, and Paddy Osborne Park, Tarcutta.
"We encourage families to come out, bring your kids along, and just enjoy Christmas here in Wagga," Ms Corbett said.
"There will also be other activities for families to do, it's all free, and there will be some gifts to give away."
For more information about what's on this Christmas, visit www.wagga.nsw.gov.au/waggachristmas
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
