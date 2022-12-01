Soccer fans across the region have sacrificed their sleep in favour of watching the Socceroos do-or-die win over Denmark in their final group game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Football Wagga's Liam Dedini was up and ready for the game's 2am kick off, and as many Aussies did, went through the gamut of emotions during the Socceroos 1-0 win.
"I think for the first half I wasn't too stressed. I was quietly confident that France should get the job done but then at half time I saw it was still 0-0 in that game."
With the result of France v Tunisia having an impact on Australia's chance to progress into the round of 16, Dedini put on the second game.
"I had the Socceroos on the TV and then on the SBS app I had the France game," Dedini said.
In a tumultuous few minutes, Tunisia did the unthinkable, and scored on France, temporarily blocking Australia from progressing.
Just a few moments later, Australia's Mat Leckie sealed the Socceroos fate with a goal in the 60th minute.
"For about a minute, I was absolutely freaking," Dedini said.
For fans of the game, Thursday morning's games were the perfect representation of how engrossing the sport can be, and how committed the soccer community is to their sport.
"There's a lot of positives for Australian football at the moment and especially for the Socceroos," Dedini said.
"I think they've been on the back off the Matildas a little bit because of their success recently, I think, they're starting to make their own name for themselves now."
Watching the Socceroos progress beyond the group games, Dedini said their success will have a huge impact on grass roots soccer.
"It's a pretty easy sport at a basic level, at grassroots. You're just trying to walk with the ball and kick it one way and try to get the ball back. There's no big tackles or hand-eye ordination for a lot of it," Dedini said.
"For kids, soccer is one of their first sports."
Dedini has been bringing soccer programs to schools across the region throughout the World Cup and said students enthusiasm is growing with each visit.
"You go to the schools and say, 'can you name a Socceroo?' and it's a bit hard for the kids, especially the young ones. I give them homework each week like, 'who did we play?' and now they come running telling me who we beat," he said.
With a strong junior soccer competition and pathways program in Wagga, Dedini said the success off the Socceroos at the World Cup won't just help registrations.
"I think obviously the two sides of the coin for this," Dedini said.
"It's investment, getting new players that have seen all this on social media and on the news and looking at how fun that could be, you're getting getting new players in and registering and coming and joining the sport."
"But I think on the other side, it's also a lot for the players that are in NPL environments or in the NSW talent support programs. They read the stories of these players that are going to a World Cup, that have done a similar thing, they've just grown up playing football in Australia, and then taken that opportunity, and they're now at a World Cup competing and are beating some of the best teams in the world."
Dedini said young representative players seeing national teams succeed on the world stage can be a huge motivation booster.
"It's extremely hard when you're in a regional area, but I think seeing success and that all the hard work can pay off if you can break into these squads," he said.
Looking ahead Dedini is excited for the round of 16 and believes that Australia has justly earned their position there.
Football Wagga is exploring avenues to host a family-friendly event to watch the Socceroos game against Argentina on Sunday morning.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
