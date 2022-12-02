Radka Kahlefeldt is looking forward to competing at Ironman Western Australia this weekend with the hope that she can qualify for the World Championships set to be held in Hawaii next October.
Kahlefeldt was supposed to compete this year at Kona however a bout of glandular fever forced her to sideline those plans.
But with her now fit and firing, Kahlefeldt feels she is in pretty good shape to re-qualify for Kona this weekend.
"I feel like I'm in pretty good shape," she said.
"The training has been going really well and I've done everything I've needed.
"There were no hiccups or anything, so I'm super excited.
"The weather looks good and everything looks fine, so it should be good."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
After her return to training following her illness, Kahlefeldt recently competed in the half Ironman in Melbourne with her pretty happy with her performance.
"It was good," she said.
"I was happy with the race, I felt pretty strong there and there is a few things that I want to change ahead of next race.
"I had a little gap on a couple of girls after exiting the swim and there's a huge advantage to being at the front because you have cameras and motorbikes around you filming and it's quite a drafting advantage to be at the front.
"So I will really try to have a quicker swim in Busselton."
In order to qualify for Kona, Kahlefeldt will have to finish in the top two, with her hoping that she can put in a good performance.
"There is quite a strong field," she said.
"But I will just work hard and definitely fight for the podium and top two it has to be then.
"I still want to race Cairns next year anyway because it is a great race, but it will be my backup."
Kahlefeldt has been really happy with how her training has been going with some minor changes to her program giving her some more time to spend with her young family.
"It's an amazing feeling to be fit again and just excited to train and race," she said.
"I'm really happy with everything now and Brad has done a really good job building the training around our job here and around the girls.
"We've changed a few things as normally it's always been a long ride on Saturday and long run on Sunday.
"But we've been busy here at the pool so I have ended up doing Friday long rides and Saturday before work long runs.
"It was actually really good because it meant Sunday was easier and we had more time for family, so I really enjoyed that."
Kahlefeldt wanted to thank Paul and Carmel Kahlefeldt who will take care of their young daughters while she is competing.
"Huge thanks to Brad's parents because they are keeping the girls here," she said.
"It would be a massive trip for them as it's a four hour flight just from Sydney and it's another three hour drive from Perth to Busselton."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.