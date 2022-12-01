The Daily Advertiser

Winter snooker competition goes down to last frame

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 1 2022 - 12:37pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Runner up Terry Storch with winter champion Nick Kaletta. Picture supplied

Nick Kaletta has emerged victorious from the Wagga RSL's winter snooker competition, after a come-from-behind win over Terry Storch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.