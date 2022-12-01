Nick Kaletta has emerged victorious from the Wagga RSL's winter snooker competition, after a come-from-behind win over Terry Storch.
The local snooker heavy weight turned around a 3-1 frame deficit with three consecutive wins to take the championship game 4-3.
"It was a very tight win against Terry, he's just a very agile player," Kaletta said.
Kaletta was handicapped at -6, while Storch was at +24 in the 16-player competition. Kaletta said the handicap system makes for a much more even playing field.
"You've got some players that were on +40 points and other players that are on -12 and they've had to give those +40 players a 52-point start, which is a lot to make up," he said.
"We try and make it even and give everyone a chance to win."
Kaletta first started playing snooker in the 1970s, but said he took nearly three decades off before returning to the game around 2006, and the use of handicaps have helped in keeping everyone competitive.
Handicaps don't quite make up for experience though, with Kaletta saying snooker is a game of the mind, similar to chess.
"I'm a -6, so we play a different game to try and get over the top of them. It's all tactics, and snookers. You snooker them and you get four points for that," he said.
"I always say it's like a game of chess, that white ball you're hitting onto the red, and where you end up putting the white ball is like a chess game, for your next shot."
Sometimes though, a bit of luck can change a game.
Luckily for Kaletta, a missed game winning shot from Storch helped him seal the win.
"When I missed that black, I've been stewing on it," Storch said.
"I watched the professionals play in England, for all the top money, and I seen a previous champion that won six world titles that's probably 60 years of age now, and he's still playing, and I seen him miss three shots that I missed, if he can miss at his age, I'm not going too bad at my age."
Snooker tables across the region have disappeared from many clubs, and both Kaletta and Storch are keen to see them reappear.
Growing their competitions with more young entrants is important to them.
"The RSL club's only got two tables and they're the only two tables that you can play at. There's a few of us that are getting on in age, and we're always looking for some new players to come," Kaletta said.
"We've had a couple of new players this year, and we've got a new young bloke in as president and he's doing great things."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
