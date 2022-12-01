Ed Grigg will be given a new opportunity at the top of the Wagga City batting order to start the one-day competition.
After the delayed start to the season, followed by one Twenty20 loss last month, the Cats will unveil a different looking line up at McPherson Oval on Saturday.
Grigg will open the batting with Tim Jenkins in the grand final rematch against South Wagga at McPherson Oval.
While Ben Turner will miss the clash, Cats captain-coach Josh Thompson revealed the change is part of their plan for the season.
"We're going to give him a chance at opening this year," Thompson said.
"He's batted down in the lower order for the last couple of years and has played a good role at the end of the innings running hard between the wickets and making it a lot easier for the person who is already set so we're going to give him an opportunity at the top of the order and see how he goes.
"I think he is pretty excited to get into it and we can't wait to see what he can do."
Grigg didn't bat higher than six after Christmas last season and batted at number eight in their grand final loss.
Wagga City were well beaten by Wagga RSL in the first week of the Twenty20s before having a bye last week.
After posting 5-110, a special innings from Ethan Bartlett, who scored 72 off 31 balls, soon had them out of the hunt.
However Thompson doesn't believe there is too much the side can take out of it.
"It probably didn't help we had two run outs in our top four, especially considering they are probably the batsmen who can go on and get a good score in a T20, but there's probably not much you can do when Ethan Bartlett makes 70 off 30 either," he said.
"It was just one of those days for us and it was probably good it was a T20 not a one-day game so there wasn't that much for us to take out of that game."
Wagga City have made three changes for the clash with Turner, Aaron Maxwell and Caleb Walker all unavailable.
Jenkins and Connor Manson will come into the side.
South Wagga also have a couple of changes.
Both Jake Scott and Hayden Watling will miss the clash to play in Sydney however the Blues welcome back Alex Smeeth while Charlie Greer will play his first match for the club.
New ball wickets is one thing captain Luke Gerhard is looking to focus on after their first Twenty20 win of the season.
"They are obviously very strong at the top of the order with the bat, and we spoke about it last game that everyone's main aim is to get new ball wickets," Gerhard said.
"I think if we can get some early wickets it will really put some pressure on their lower order and it will go a long way.
"It is what we lacked against St Michaels in the Twenty20 game and it's what we are looking to build on."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
