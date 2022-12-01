The Daily Advertiser

New role for Ed Grigg ahead of grand final rematch

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated December 1 2022 - 3:34pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ed Grigg will move to the top of the Wagga City batting order this season.

Ed Grigg will be given a new opportunity at the top of the Wagga City batting order to start the one-day competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.