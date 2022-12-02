The Daily Advertiser
Have Your Say

Letters to the editor, The Daily Advertiser, December 3

Updated December 5 2022 - 1:53pm, first published December 3 2022 - 5:30am
Picture by Shutterstock

NATIONALS' STANCE ON VOICE 'PARTICULARLY SHAMEFUL'

In an article in The Sydney Morning Herald (November 29) with the caption "Nationals slam Voice and vow to oppose it", Country Liberal Party Senator Jacinta Nampinjinpa Price was quoted as saying "Why should I as an Indigenous Australian be governed under a separate entity than the rest of Australia because of my race".

