Fortunately, some new developments are in the pipeline. Australian company Rtec has discovered a way to recycle soft plastics in a single step. Another Australian company, Zero Co replaces plastic personal care bottles with a set of 'forever' bottles made from ocean, beach and landfill waste, and provides a set of refill pouches made from recycled plastic and a postage-paid return envelope. For food waste, the federal government's food and garden organics collection service operating in about half of Australia's local government councils has the capacity to reduce waste to landfill by 40 per cent.