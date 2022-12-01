SOME of Australia's finest female golfers will be bound for Wagga next year as part of an exciting new event to be held in the city.
Wagga Country Club will introduce a $50,000 women's Pro-Am in March, that is set to be part of the Australasia WPGA Tour.
The club is already working hard to attract the best of Australia's golfing talent, while it also has the potential to draw international players who are in the country for the women's circuit.
The event will go straight to the top as the richest Pro-Am on the WPGA Tour.
The introduction of the new event also means the men's Pro-Am will be moved to the spring, with a date still to be determined.
Wagga Country Club vice-president Judy Galloway is excited to finally get the event off the ground.
"It's been at least 10 years that we've been talking about it and thinking let's do it. We tried to put it together during COVID and obviously that didn't work so we're full bottled for next year, which is really great," Galloway said.
"It's just great because we've got some very talented juniors and with Tegan (Purcell) as one of the professionals, we've got some great traction with increased women's participation and we're really keen to promote that.
"We've got a fantastic facility here and it's just really important that we give the opportunity, certainly to young players, but also to our whole membership to see the calibre of some of the professional women on the circuit."
The Pro-Am will be run on Thursday and Friday, March 9-10, with a number of activities, including an exhibition match the night before, to be held around the showpiece event.
Galloway believes the benefits of the top women's event will be endless.
"We really want to showcase what Wagga can do and what women in Wagga can do," Galloway said.
"Because to make it on the national or the international stage, when you're coming from the country, it's difficult because you don't get exposure to the coaching or the same opportunities players get in Sydney so this is the start.
"We want to be able to give people the opportunity to participate with top class players to see what it's like, to hear their stories and to totally immerse some of our younger or female players in that experience."
Wagga Country Club head professional Tegan Purcell explained that the timing of the event gives the Pro-Am the best possible chance of attracting the big names.
"The way the Australian WPGA works is that it's quite a short season because it fits into the off-season of the major tours so often you have quite a few of those really good players who are back and tend to play," Purcell said.
"So where we fit in the schedule, we're after the first run of Player Series events and before a couple of the bigger events up north, so they should be able to play a run that leads them along to Wagga and then back onto some of the other events in Queensland."
The club is working at attracting a marquee player to headline the inaugural tournament but are confident there will be a plethora of quality golfers in action at Wagga.
"They're yet to determine all their schedules but ideally we are looking for at least one of our very, very high up Australian players to come," Purcell said.
"And the WPGA Tour tends to have quite a few international players who will come and play out here because it fits into that off-season for a lot of the other tours so I expect the calibre of players overall to be very high."
The new Pro-Am will be launched at the Country Club at 6pm on Tuesday with a number of high-ranking officials in attendance.
The Pro-Am will run the same as the men's traditionally has with amateur players, both male and female, to play alongside the professionals over the two days.
