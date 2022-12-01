The Daily Advertiser

A new $50,000 women's Pro-Am will take centre stage at Wagga Country Club in March

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated December 1 2022 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Country Club vice-president Judy Galloway and head professional Tegan Purcell are excited for the new women's Pro-Am in March. Picture by Madeline Begley

SOME of Australia's finest female golfers will be bound for Wagga next year as part of an exciting new event to be held in the city.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.