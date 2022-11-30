Cyclists from across the country are heading to Wagga this weekend for the OzHPV Challenge.
Human powered vehicles (HPVs) are typically ridden by recumbent riders, and designed for maximum speed.
OzHPV secretary Steve Nurse said the vehicles can be up to 10 per cent faster than regular bicycles, with lower and lighter bikes aiding in aerodynamics.
"You don't get bikes like this at most cycling competitions, you don't get events like this," Nurse said.
Recumbent bikes, bikes ridden lying down, were banned from racing in the 1930s, and have struggled to grow in popularity since.
However, keen recumbent riders remained dedicated to their craft and have continued to optimise their bikes over the years.
Nurse said they are expecting to see a range of bikes on display over the weekend from homemade ones to ultra-lightweight carbon designs.
With twelve events over two days, the competition is welcoming riders of all types of vehicles, with a combination of both speed and practical vehicle events.
"There's two separate competitions, one called practical vehicles, and one just for speed," Nurse said.
"Sometimes you might have to carry a load in a practical vehicle, you might go in and out of hats."
Nurse has been involved with HPVs since he encountered them by chance in Germany.
"I saw an article in a newspaper and then I wanted to build something like it. It took me a long time to build something reasonable, but then I found OzHPV and it gradually grew from there."
With more than 20 years experience now building and racing HPVs, Nurse is excited to bring the Challenge to a new audience in Wagga.
This is the first time the OzHPV Challenge has been held in NSW, with Victoria and the ACT typically hosting events.
Nurse said Wagga was chosen to host this year's event due to the impressive new facilities available at Wagga Multisport Cycling Complex.
The OzHPV Challenge will run over December 3 and 4, with Nurse welcoming all riders regardless of their experience.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
