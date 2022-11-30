The Daily Advertiser

OzHPV Challenge invites new cyclists to unique riding event

By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 1 2022 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
Terry Burn, Peter Heal, Steve Nurse and Randall Matthews are gearing up for the OzHPV Challenge at the Wagga Multisport Cycling Complex. Picture by Madeline Begley

Cyclists from across the country are heading to Wagga this weekend for the OzHPV Challenge.

