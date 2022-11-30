The Daily Advertiser

Dr Robert Worswick tells Royal Commission lowered entry standards for recruits has knock on effects for mental health

Conor Burke
By Conor Burke
Updated December 1 2022 - 6:30pm, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rural general practitioner Dr Robert Worsick told the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide he is concerned about the long term effects of lowered fitness standards in the ADF. picture supplied

The lowering of overall fitness standards and entry requirements into the ADF is putting unnecessary strain on young defence recruits, the Royal Commission has heard, and could be partly to blame for increased rates of veteran suicides.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Conor Burke

Conor Burke

Journalist

Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.