The lowering of overall fitness standards and entry requirements into the ADF is putting unnecessary strain on young defence recruits, the Royal Commission has heard, and could be partly to blame for increased rates of veteran suicides.
Dr Robert Worswick is a senior clinician contracted to defence, providing medical services and advice to areas including Wagga, and also had a 35 year-long career in the army.
He's concerned that dwindling fitness in defence is having a detrimental effect on trainees.
As the ADF has struggled to attract new recruits in recent years, they've lowered entry requirements to widen the talent pool, the commission heard.
Dr Worswick said people with pre-existing mental health and musculoskeletal conditions were given waivers to join defence.
Trainees with poor levels of physical fitness can be susceptible to increased risk of injury and therefore an increased likelihood of medical separation from the ADF.
Which can have adverse knock-on effects for mental health.
"My concern is that with the lowering of entry standards ... a key risk of lowering standards is potential for increased injury rates," he said.
"And that there has not been a commensurate increase in resources to provide that care [for them].
"The clinicians in the Wagga region are seeing what I believe are detrimental impacts ... and certainly we are seeing some recruits being medically separated from defence ... as a result of pre-existing ... conditions."
Recent government data found that ex-serving males aged 17-24 years had 4.3 times the risk of death by suicide as those aged 45-80.
And the veterans most at risk were those under 25 who had served less than one year and are "involuntary separated" from the ADF.
Ultimately, Dr Worswick believes lower physical fitness standards across defence could increase the rates of veteran suicide.
"There have certainly been a number of occasions where ADF service, as brief as it may have been, has either exacerbated or the condition has manifested such that it became evident to all, including the trainee, that unfortunately they are not suitable to continue training, Dr Worswick said.
This then leads to the recruit facing the stigma of being unable to complete their training and join the ADF.
"This is a real challenge for clinicians at Kapooka, because we have a bunch of young, enthusiastic young men and women with hopes and ideals and the clinicians at Kapooka are the ones who are unfortunately [having to] break the news," he said.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
