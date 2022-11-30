The Daily Advertiser

Young add in some more new talent after Tallis Smith signs on

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated November 30 2022 - 5:42pm, first published 5:30pm
Tallis Smith is the latest to join Young as the Cherrypickers look to end their 32-year premiership drought after linking with the club following playing with captain-coach Nick Cornish in Thailand.

A holiday in Thailand has helped Young to bring in another new face as they look to go one better in 2023.

