A holiday in Thailand has helped Young to bring in another new face as they look to go one better in 2023.
Former Parramatta and Balmain junior representative player Tallis Smith is the latest to link with the Cherrypickers after a chance encounter with captain-coach Nick Cornish.
The pair were representing Ireland in a tournament in Thailand in the off-season when Smith showed some interest in heading to Young.
Things quickly unfolded from there.
"He's a bit of the unknown as I went over to Thailand to play for Ireland in a nines tournament and he was in my team," Cornish said.
"He went pretty good, started asking questions about footy and he was keen to come over."
Smith is the fourth new face to link with Young, who made it through to the Group Nine grand final for the first time since 1998.
After coming through the feeder system at two NRL clubs Smith sat out the 2022 season.
However Cornish believes he will be a good addition to the club's outside backs.
"He's played a bit of junior reps with the Tigers and Parra but had a year off this year and was doing Muay Thai," he said.
"He came back in that nines tournament and said he just wanted to get back playing footy again.
"He played centre in the nines tournament and he's quick, he's big and he defends well so could float anywhere from centre to wing and he said he played a bit in the halves as a junior but I think centre is what we need."
Especially with doubts over Nayah Freeman's involvement with the club next year.
Smith is set to join Atu Tupou, Ryan Dodson and Tom Demeio as the new faces at Young, who have lost former NRL players Mitch and Tyler Cornish following their grand final loss to Gundagai.
Despite losing the experience his older brothers have provided in the past two seasons, Cornish is pleased with how the team is shaping up for next year.
Dodson in particular has helped drive their recruiting however the Cherrypickers are operating on a reduced player points amount after finishing second in 2022.
The club returned to training on Wednesday night with Cornish looking to have four sessions before Christmas to help the club get back into the fold.
"It's all the grades getting back into the swing of things and getting everyone back around and feeling the footy," he said.
Cornish also confirmed the Cherrypickers will return to the West Wyalong Knockout in February.
He won the last two events, in 2019 and 2020, with Goulburn.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
