The Daily Advertiser

Griffith Swans president Paul Rogerson said it was so good to see one of their own heading to the AFL after a dedicated focus on their junior program for a number of years

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 30 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Griffith Swans won the U17.5s premiership this season with Rogerson saying their investment into their juniors about a decade ago is starting to pay major dividends. Picture by Les Smith

After having one of their own selected in the first round of the AFL Draft, Griffith Swans president Paul Rogerson said the club was finally seeing the results after considerable focus on their junior program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.