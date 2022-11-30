ADF personnel are subject to prisoner of war type treatment and "nudity as an authorised stressor" during training for capture, the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has heard.
Expert witness Colonel Simon Dowse from the defence school of intelligence told the commission the training is designed to help ADF personnel "withstand the rigours of capture" and "survive that process with dignity".
The training is voluntary and has three levels.
The highest - level C - is immersive and involves people being placed into situations similar to if they were captured.
Colonel Dowse has taken part in the training process as a "resistance trainer" and conducted a review into the training techniques.
The training is part of a "duty of care" to defence personnel, he said, preparing recruits for a potentially "traumatic experience".
Conduct After Capture training has been described by Defence as "dangerous, complex and extremely sensitive", counsel assisting Peter Singleton said, and if not conducted properly, there is an unacceptable risk of injury to recruits.
The commission heard that since 2001, 45 defence members or veterans whom have undertaken CAC training have died by suicide, five of whom undertook level C training.
The stress of the training can cause trainees to speak in an incoherent manner, talk to themselves, sing to themselves, experience panic attacks and display general disorientation, Colonel Dowse agreed.
He told the commission that no ADF members have been captured in the last decade and Mr Singleton questioned the efficacy and potential dangers associated with CAC training.
"It is the case, is it not, that there is no empirical available evidence to the ADF to establish the effectiveness of CAC training, only anecdotal evidence?" he asked.
"Let me be clear, we're not experimenting, so it comes back to experience," Colonel Dowse replied.
Mr Singleton asked whether any studies had been conducted to see whether or not CAC training creates an additional risk factor for suicide.
Colonel Dowse replied that he wasn't aware of such a study.
He told the commission there are "many layers of supervision and neutral supervision" of courses.
As well as trainers, there are psychologists, "medical technicians" and two neutral officers to keep a "dispassionate eye on what's happening" at the sessions, who can stop the training if something "untoward occurs".
"At any point during the training without fear of detriment, if one of the learners feels they are experiencing a medical issue, they are instructed specifically on how to bring that to the attention of conducting staff," he said.
"All I can say for sure, is that during level activities, the emphasis on the learner's mental health ... and the ADF's broader ability and responsibility to provide after care, are significant mitigating factors."
A recruit consent form for the training detailed the use of nudity as an "authorised stressor", and Mr Singleton asked Colonel Dowse if there are worse things used against trainees during the course.
He said that what someone finds to be "distressing" is subjective, but said he would consider that worse tactics were in fact used.
Conor comes to Wagga from Sydney, where he worked for education and health publications. Conor covers business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story. Mobile: 0400 311 335 EMAIL: conor.burke@dailyadvertiser.com.au
