ON THE PACE: Metro targets still in Painting's focus

AFTER a successful stint based at Menangle, Jackson Painting is back in the Riverina but will race at two metropolitan tracks this weekend.
Painting heads to Melton on Friday night with two two-year-olds for David Kennedy before returning to Sydney for six drives.
Blazing Home is looking to make it six wins from as many starts and Painting is looking to use the race as a form line for their Vicbred Super Series campaign.
"There's only six in it but there's six very nice colts so we will get a bit of a gauge coming into the Vicbred with him," Painting said.
Blazing Home resumed with a win at Penrith.
The pair also line up stable newcomer Most Triumphant in what should be her last race of the season.
"Her race looks pretty even and her two runs for us have been really, really good and she should lob close enough from barrier two and if there's a bit of speed on she should run into some money for sure," Painting said.
While happy to be back home, especially after plenty of travel to still drive in the Riverina, the temporary move to Menangle was certainly a successful one.
"It was a really successful trip and I think we had 23 starters for eight winners and four placegetters so it was really worth the while," Painting said.
Three of the Menangle team have remained in the city with Braedos Lad and Delightful Angel both racing on Saturday.
****
LUKE Mulley scored his first win as a driver at Riverina Paceway on Friday.
The 41-year-old, who has trained 21 winners, combined with Bernie Kelly to score with Billy Glanvill.
Billy Glanvill put in a tough effort to get the win, which was Kelly's first as a trainer in over two years.
****
A NUMBER of Riverina connections are looking to secure places in the Inter Dominion Grand Final next week.
After just missing out on a heat win at Shepparton on Tuesday, the Michael Boots part-owned Bundoran is in ninth place on the rankings with one last round of heats to be run at Geelong on Saturday.
Majestic Cruiser is just inside the top 12 for former Riverina horsemen Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart while stablemate I Cast No Shadow is just outside the cut off.
Mark Pitt drove Mach Dan to a heat win on Tuesday with the Emma Stewart-trained pacer equal second in the rankings.
However Boots did taste success with The Wolf earlier on the big Shepparton card.
****
JACKS Hawk continued his successful return from injury for owner-breeder Jessica Francis at Ballarat on Saturday.
The four-year-old has now won all four of his starts this season.
****
YOUNG are building up for a busy period with the Cherry Festival Cup the feature of their meeting on Friday.
The nine-race card starts at 5.56pm.
The club also races on Tuesday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
