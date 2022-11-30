Nick Madden is looking forward to making his mark as a Giant after being picked up by Greater Western Sydney (GWS) in Wednesday afternoon's rookie draft.
An academy prospect from Osborne, Madden said it felt pretty good to receive confirmation that he was heading to the Giants after he was not bid on during the AFL Draft.
"Yeah I'm pretty happy about it," Madden said.
"After not getting a bid last night, it's good that it happened today."
The next chapter of his life has kicked into gear pretty quickly as Madden headed to Sydney on Wednesday afternoon with him set to receive foot surgery on Thursday which is expected to sideline him from pre-season for a few months.
"It'll all happen pretty quick and I'm catching a flight this arvo," he said.
"I'll take a couple of months off I think, but I'll still be doing cross training and getting as fit as I can."
Madden admitted to being nervous during Tuesday nights draft with him unsure if he would receive a bid from a rival team after speaking to six different clubs in the lead up to the draft.
"Yeah I was a little bit," he said.
"I wasn't sure whether the Giants would've matched a bid, so I was a bit nervous."
While being heavily linked to GWS through their academy, Madden received confirmation on Wednesday morning that he was going to be a Giant after a phone call from the Giants general manager of football Jason McCartney and national recruiting manager Adrian Caruso.
"I always thought I might go as a rookie," he said.
"But this morning they told me they would pick me up."
Madden was looking forward to linking up with fellow academy draftee Harry Rowston, with the duo having gone through the Giants program for a number of years together.
"Yeah bloody oath," he said.
"Me and Rowdy will hopefully live together."
After a lot of hard work over the years, Madden said it was a pretty special feeling for himself and his family to see it all pay off.
"It's pretty cool to have it happen and that all the hard work has paid off," he said.
"We always thought it was going to happen with me going to the Giants, but it's good to have it happen and now the real work starts."
Madden and Rowston will join a number of fellow Riverina products at the Giants including Harry Perryman, Matt Flynn and Harry Himmelberg with Nick looking forward to hopefully playing alongside some of them in the near future.
"Yeah Harry Perryman would be good if I'm good enough," he said.
Madden was also looking forward to working alongside GWS ruck coach Shane Mumford over the next few seasons.
"Yeah that is going to be pretty awesome," he said.
"Especially considering I think I've got his number 41 now."
Caruso said the Giants were keen to keep developing Madden, with the 204cm and 112kg prospect already having been brought up through the Giants Academy for a number of years.
"We feel he was one of the better ruckmen available and given he is an Academy product we've invested a lot of time into him over the past four to five years, he's a great project for us," Caruso told the Giants website.
"Shane Mumford is looking forward to working with him further and helping him to get his body ready for the rigors of AFL football.
"He'll undergo foot surgery this week, so he'll miss the first part of pre-season, but we've always looked at him as a long-term prospect for us."
