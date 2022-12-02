The Daily Advertiser

Wagga junior squash players excel in Wodonga

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated December 5 2022 - 7:49pm, first published December 2 2022 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Squash players Quinntessaa Sankar, Jack Shearhold and Quinneeszza Sankar. Picture by Madeline Begley

Local junior squash players Jack Sheargold, Quinneeszza Sankar, and Quinntessaa Sankar have cleaned up at the Murray Junior Bronze Championships in Wodonga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.