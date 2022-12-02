Local junior squash players Jack Sheargold, Quinneeszza Sankar, and Quinntessaa Sankar have cleaned up at the Murray Junior Bronze Championships in Wodonga.
All relatively new to the sport, Jack and Quinneszza topped their division, while Quinntessaa was runner up in the event's highest division.
Jack decided to take up squash after watching his dad play, and thinking it could be fun.
Wodonga was the first tournament he has played in, and he was surprised with how well he went.
"There's still definitely a lot of improvement but I think I go pretty well," Jack said.
"It was my first tournament, so I didn't know how good the people would be in my division, and I had second doubts on what division I should be in, whether I should be in a lower division or a higher division but it turned out well."
The tournament brought different nerves to Quinntessaa, who was returning to sport after a hamstring and tendon injury.
She hurt herself playing in a competition earlier in the year, after taking up the sport in February because she couldn't play badminton.
"To be honest, I wanted to be a badminton player at first because I come from Malaysia, I really love it. Since there wasn't many badminton opportunities here, we went to squash," Quinntessaa said.
After getting the all clear to play in Wodonga, it took her first match to find her feet again.
"It was fun, and I definitely learnt a lot of things," she said.
"I could have won, but obviously, that first match had me shaking a bit and I guess that was a reason for a bit of my downfall. I'm glad that I recovered from that, I got my confidence back, I was able to be like, okay, calm down, you've got this and obviously, I won the other matches."
Quinneeszza started playing squash a few months after her sister, and after winning her first tournament decided to stick with the sport.
Performing well hasn't made her cocky though, and she said she still gets nervous to play sometimes.
"I had more of a emotional and stress moment, I got really worried that I was going to lose, so I wasn't playing really well and I lost that match and then I recovered and I got back and I won the next two."
The trio are all coached by Brendan Flanagan, and said he's been a good supporter of their efforts.
They'd all like to see more people start playing their sport, with the girls particularly keen to get some opponents they aren't related to.
"There aren't many juniors my age that can compete with me, not being rude or anything here, but I always beat my sister and like I need the competition. So I'd like to see like more people my age or even like one or two years older than me, just playing and giving me the competition to allow me to grow and learn," said Quinntessaa.
Jack agreed with the girls that some more competition would be nice, saying it is one of his favourite sports.
"It requires you to have great focus and you've got to make sure you're paying attention to everything that's happening on the squash court," Jack said.
"It's definitely a very fun and rewarding feeling when you play it."
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
