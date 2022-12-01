Leeton-Whitton is the first Riverina League team to return to the track ahead of next season with Crows coach Tom Groves pleased with the first week of pre-season training.
"It was a good week actually," Groves said.
"We had pretty good numbers and everyone hit the ground running which was really good.
"It was a good start to the 2023 season."
While some Riverina League clubs aren't expected to return to the track until after Christmas, Groves said with a young group it was important to get started early.
"With the young group I think it's important to get that good base fitness," he said.
"Also continuing to improve with our young group and their skills and how we want to play and how we want to structure up.
"Getting to work early with this young group I think is just pretty crucial and a good chance to get a bit of an edge and keep improving.
"I like getting in early and getting organised for the season ahead with an early pre-season and give the boys a bit of extra confidence and hopefully that flows on through our game."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
While quieter in recruiting than some of their rivals, Groves said there was still a good feeling around the club ahead of next season.
"There is a good buzz around the club which is good," he said.
"They just continue to turn up and keep building as a footy club and get a bit of momentum going through to next season."
The Crows have recently opened new gym facilities with Groves saying it has been good for some of the boys to keep their fitness up over the off-season.
"It's a really good setup," he said.
"The boys have been smashing in nice and early which is good and getting their summer bods ready.
"The new gym is really good and the facilities are great, it holds the club in good stead and gives us a good base to work around and limits those excuses I guess."
The Crows have also wasted no time in organising a trial game for next season with Leeton set to face off against Jerilderie in the lead-up to next season.
"We got that one done nice and early," he said.
"We will just have to organise dates, but that will be in Leeton sometime in the new year.
"We are just organising the next one now as I think two practice matches is key.
"But if we can have good numbers at training we can get plenty of match simulation and match work as well."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.