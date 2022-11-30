A controversial solar farm proposal for Mates Gully will go ahead with more environmental studies next year, despite calls for the project to be built within a renewable energy zone.
Plans for a 460 hectare solar farm at Mates Gully between Borambola and Tarcutta with the capacity to power 90,000 homes per year were submitted by Spark Renewables earlier this year.
But community members and farmers in the area have strongly opposed the project, saying it would render prime agricultural farmland unusable.
The Riverina Sustainable Food Alliance (RSFA) said in a media release there were "strong rumours" the project was no longer proceeding in Mates Gully, but did not say where the rumour originated.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Spokesperson for the RSFA James Gooden said it was a "common sense" decision to withdraw the project application.
"Spark Energy has an obligation to operate with a social licence and unless they move their Mates Gully proposal to a REZ, they will continue to operate without one," Mr Gooden said.
"If it is correct, we are very pleased that they've actually seen the light and they're going to withdraw it and concentrate in the right mapping zone."
Spark Renewables head of development Will Stone said the rumour was not true, and that the company was undergoing several impact studies next year.
"Spark Renewables is planning to undertake detailed envioronment studies in 2023, including an agricultural impact statement, and assessments on biodiversity, Aboriginal cultural heritage, visual amenity and a range of other subjects," he said.
"All studies will be undertaken in accordance with the updated NSW Large-Scale Solar Energy Guidline which was released earlier this year."
A scoping report undertaken by Spark Renewables in June said the proposed land for the solar farm was of "low" and "moderate" agricultural quality.
Mr Gooden said it was a poor assessment of the land quality, which is located in a high rainfall zone and has had more than 160,000 trees planted to manage salinity levels in the water table.
He said should the solar farm be built at Mates Gully, it would cause erosion.
"It's just not good land management," Mr Gooden said.
"If you go back to having shallow-rooted, annual grasses, such as barley grass and capeweed you'll have a lot of watershed, you won't use the water stores from the ground and it will become a high salinity and erosion area."
Mr Stone said the property would be set up with infrastructure and pasture for sheep grazing throughout the farm.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.