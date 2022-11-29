Southbound traffic on the Hume Highway at Ettamogah has been reduced to one lane after a truck crash on Wednesday morning.
The incident occurred on the southbound lanes near Davey Road before 7.30am when the truck left the road and burst its fuel tanks on impact, resulting in 400 litres of diesel spilling from the heavy vehicle.
Two Fire and Rescue NSW trucks from Albury are on the scene, along with a hazmat crew.
In other news
Inspector Frank Finlay said crews will be in attendance for "a few hours" to render the scene safe.
Police and Roads and Maritime Services closed on lane of traffic as the spill is cleaned up and the vehicle removed.
Meanwhile, Albury police are treating a car fire near the intersection of Smollett and Reserve streets on Wednesday morning as suspicious.
Emergency services attended the incident at around 1am and a crime scene was established.
