An East Wagga industrial unit has been left with significant damage after it caught fire early on Wednesday morning.
Fire and Rescue NSW zone commander Stewart Alexander said emergency services responded to reports of a fire on Houtman Street, East Wagga about 5.35am.
Superintendent Alexander said five FRNSW vehicles responded to the triple 0 call and were on scene to extinguish the blaze.
"Significant damage" was sustained to the contents of the unit, but firefighters were able to limit the spread of the fire and save the adjoining units, he said.
No one was in the unit at the time of the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently unknown, and is under investigation by police.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria.
