The Daily Advertiser

East Wagga fire under investigation by police, unit and contents destroyed

Georgia Rossiter
By Georgia Rossiter
Updated November 30 2022 - 11:23am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services responded to reports of a building fire in East Wagga on Wednesday. Picture by Andrew Pearson

An East Wagga industrial unit has been left with significant damage after it caught fire early on Wednesday morning.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Rossiter

Georgia Rossiter

Journalist

Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.