The Riverina Police District has been nominated for the Sabine Altmann Memorial Award for NSW Police Force's Domestic Violence Prevention Practitioner of The Year 2022.
This comes at a crucial time as officers put an added focus on domestic violence to coincide with the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence Campaign which commenced on Friday.
Riverina Police District Acting Inspector Timothy Winkelman said the Riverina Police District was lucky enough to be nominated, with NSW Police Southern Region Domestic Violence Liaison Officer, Senior Constable Lee Matthews representing the Southern Region and the Riverina Police District.
"Lee is one of our Domestic Violence Liaison Officers and is also part of our Domestic Violence Arrest Team which has been newly implemented," Acting Inspector Winkelman said.
"It's obviously very much so a reflection of the hard work Lee has put in, but also the efforts that the PD has put into the domestic violence space."
The memorial award was created in honour of the late Sabine Altmann, who worked as a Region Domestic Violence Coordinator in the New England LAC until she passed away in a car crash in October 2011.
The NSW Police Force is supporting the campaign through proactive policing operations, with specialist officers also taking part in awareness-raising events until December 10.
"Police do not just wait for reports of incidents to happen; we actively engage in proactive policing initiatives to identify, assess, and target individuals who are suspected of being repeat offenders to reduce crime," said Deputy Commissioner Lanyon.
Acting Inspector Winkelman said the Riverina Police District believes that gender-based violence is everyone's business.
"There are no innocent bystanders when it comes to domestic and family violence," he said.
"Community attitudes and changing behaviours will make the biggest difference in reducing incidences of violence and other offences against women."
If you or anyone or someone you know has experienced or is at risk of, family and domestic violence, contact your local police. In an emergency, call Triple Zero (000).
Support is available via the following helplines - Domestic Violence helpline 1800 65 64 63, 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or MensLine Australia 1300 78 99 78.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
