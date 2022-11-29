The Daily Advertiser

Riverina Police District up for NSW Police Force Sabine Altmann Memorial Award

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:20pm, first published November 29 2022 - 4:30pm
NSW Police Southern Region Domestic Violence Liaison Officer, Senior Constable Lee Matthews with Acting Inspector Timothy Winkelman. Picture by Taylor Dodge

The Riverina Police District has been nominated for the Sabine Altmann Memorial Award for NSW Police Force's Domestic Violence Prevention Practitioner of The Year 2022.

