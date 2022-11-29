Prominent North Wagga resident Del Blowes has been remembered as "a small lady" who was as "large as life" after she passed away over the weekend, aged 79.
Mrs Blowes died "peacefully" at home among friends and family after a period of illness, but family members say she fit a lot of living into those eight decades.
Originally from Collingullie, Dellory Blowes, née Meyers, loved children, her family and music more than anything.
Her husband Laurie Blowes said the pair had 40 happy years together, 36 of those as husband and wife.
He joked that she "picked him up" one night when he was working behind the bar at the Riverina Hotel, about 40 years ago.
They had both been married before and blended a family together, she had four boys and Mr Blowes had three children from previous marriages.
"It's a pretty dumb cliché, but we were as good mates as we were husband and wife," Mr Blowes said.
"She loved music, she played piano, she played in bands, music was a really big part of family life."
Mrs Blowes had an incredible work ethic, born of a childhood spent on her family farm in Collingullie and she worked in a multitude of jobs over the years.
First at Hunters newsagents, then she had stints at a butchers before running her own businesses such as Nardies restaurant, the Glenfield store, a golf course and a geranium nursery - among others.
Childhood friends Lynn Bee and Ken Morrow remember Mrs Blowes as "an unbelievable lady" who loved her community.
"When you think of Del, you think of family, friends and music," Mrs Bee said. "And a bloody good time," Mr Morrow said.
Her brother John Meyers fondly remembers raucous nights playing music with Mrs Blowes in the family band. They played in halls with no electricity back in the day and his sister "could have played piano five days a week".
Many locals knew her best from the Blowes' time running Scribbles cafe.
"Del just knew everyone, we always reckoned she was the only one who didn't work in the place, her job was to talk to people, and talk she did," Mr Blowes said.
She was a fierce advocate for North Wagga and was instrumental in implementing the historical trail and also helped look after North Wagga public hall.
Mr Blowes said life will be quieter now without his partner.
"Over the years we've done everything together and the only time we were apart at all was when I drove trucks for Finemore's for a few years," he said.
"She was large as life, she was amazing. I'll bloody miss her I tell you."
