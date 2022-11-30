ANOTHER One could be aimed towards next year's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).
The accomplished Wagga galloper turned heads with a brilliant fighting third behind Night Passage in the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup (1590m) last Friday.
It was on the back of a fast-finishing third in the $100,000 Snake Gully Cup (1400m) earlier in the month and now has Wagga trainer Gary Colvin considering his options.
Another One ran third in this year's Wagga Town Plate (1200m) but could be headed towards the Cup next year.
Another One is likely to have one more start over the mile this campaign in Sydney before going out for a spell.
Colvin is keen to see him over the mile again and then will consider his options.
"I'll just stick to the mile this preparation and then we'll probably go out, come back and we might even push him out a bit further," Colvin said.
"We're looking at (the Wagga carnival). If he comes up and gets another strong mile, he could be a Wagga Cup horse. I don't know. He looks like he wants to relax."
Colvin is looking at either the $150,000 Benchmark 88 Handicap (1600m) at Randwick on Saturday week, or the $150,000 Benchmark 78 Handicap (1600m) at the same venue on December 17 for Another One.
He was pleased with his Wodonga performance.
"It was a huge run," Colvin said.
"Peter Maher said he's never seen a horse do that at Wodonga. He was four wide, took off at the 600 and got knocked on the corner and still nearly won against a class field."
After a close to a month evacuated, Colvin was happy to be moving his horses back into his Wagga stables this week.
TUMUT will be the only Southern District venue racing on Boxing Day this year.
Albury Racing Club had ventured into Boxing Day space over the past three years for varied success but a track renovation means it won't go ahead in 2022.
Albury Racing Club chief executive Steve Hetherton explained the decision.
"We're doing a full track renovation. No different to what Wagga's done," Hetherton said.
"We chose to do it at that time because we've got Country Championships and we've got the Cup and all that. We chose to do it when it's a bit warmer and is going to be more productive for us, because we don't have two tracks and we really need to get it right."
Hetherton suggested, at this stage, Albury were keen for it to return in 2023.
"At this stage, yes (we will) but like anything, it all depends on Racing NSW and what other opportunities are there," he said.
"It was growing. There's no doubt we also would have liked it to be bigger a bit sooner. It's a tough day, you're at the hands of the weather.
"It's something we'll seriously look at."
Albury have back-to-back Saturday meetings coming up where big crowds are expected due to Christmas parties.
THE barrier draw has not been kind to Wantabadgery trainer Rodger Waters and the connections of Lumbar Dream at Rosehill on Saturday.
Lumber Dream has come up with the outside gate for the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Handicap (1500m).
The barrier stands at 22 at the moment but a maximum of 16 will start. Regan Bayliss has been booked to ride.
Lumber Dream is also nominated for the Ted Ryder Cup Prelude at Wagga on Monday.
Meantime, Albury trainer Donna Scott has Our Last Cash in at Moonee Valley on Friday night, as well as Pakenham on Saturday.
Our Last Cash is drawn wide in barrier 12 in the $60,000 Benchmark 64 Handicap (1200m) at Moonee Valley.
The Ron Stubbs-trained Boss Lady Rocks and Phil Sweeney's Mr Moppett are also set to go head-to-head at Pakenham on Saturday.
UNBEATEN Wagga three-year-old Supido Beauty tuned up for her Highway tilt with another impressive trial performance last weekend.
Wagga trainer Darrell Burnet chose not to accept for the Highway in Sydney last Saturday but instead trialled her on her home track, where she scored a four and a half-length victory in effortless fashion.
The three-year-old filly showed some versatility by taking a sit and quickly put her rivals away in the straight.
Burnet has his sights set on the $120,000 TAB Highway Class Three Plate (1000m) at Randwick on Saturday week.
Another interesting trialler at Wagga on Saturday was the Peter Moody-trained two-year-old Ablett.
A $420,000 yearling purchase, Ablett was the only Moody runner at the meeting and failed to beat a horse home in the opening trial won by Red Cut Rock.
WAGGA trainer Gary Colvin has sent Carnival Miss to the paddock with the Country Championships in mind.
Carnival Miss was a first-up winner on the Wagga Riverside track last week, downing Miss Elsie May in a tight finish.
With four wins from 19 starts, Carnival Miss has now gone for a brief let-up with the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier at Albury on February 25 in mind.
"She'll come back in and have a couple of trials, we might take her to Sydney or somewhere like that and give her a good hit-out, much the same as I did with Another One," Colvin said.
She joins Sizzling Cat in Colvin horses being aimed at the Country Championships.
LEETON picnic jockey Breanna Bourke enjoyed her most successful day at the track on the weekend.
Bourke rode a winning treble at Queanbeyan on Saturday.
Bourke returned three winners, a second and a third from five rides. All three wins came for Queanbeyan trainer Becky Byrne.
DANNY Beasley will be off to Hong Kong on his way back to Wagga.
Lim's Kosciuszko has secured a start in the $4.5 million Hong Kong Sprint (1200m) at Sha Tin on December 11.
Beasley rode a winning double at Singapore on Saturday.
IT PROVED to be a successful but also an expensive day at the races for experienced jockey Nick Souquet at Wagga on Saturday.
Souquet enjoyed a winning double on the Wagga Riverside circuit, returning two wins, a second and a fifth from four rides.
Souquet helped The Prodigal Son to a win on debut for Craig Widdison and then steered the well-backed stayer Tullaghan home for Mitch Beer to finish the day.
Souquet felt the wrath of stewards however for both winning rides.
He was fined $500 for his ride on The Prodigal Son after being found to use the whip nine times prior to the 100m mark.
Souquet was then fined another $600 for using the whip 10 times prior to the 100m mark on Tullaghan.
The rules state riders are not allowed to strike their mounts more than five times prior to the 100m mark, pending exceptional circumstances.
GALLOPS
Saturday: Albury (TAB)
Monday: Wagga Riverside (TAB)
TROTS
Friday: Young (TAB)
Tuesday: Young (TAB)
DOGS
Friday: Wagga (TAB)
Tuesday: Temora (TAB)
