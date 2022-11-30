The Daily Advertiser

Gary Colvin admits the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) could be the target for Another One

By Matt Malone
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:53pm, first published 2:30pm
Another One fights out the finish with Night Passage in the $100,000 Wodonga Gold Cup (1590m) last Friday. Picture by Racing Photos

ANOTHER One could be aimed towards next year's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).

Matt Malone

Local News

