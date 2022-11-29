A multi-agency search is continuing to locate a 19-year-old feared to be missing in floodwaters in the western Riverina.
Emergency services were called to River Street in Balranald about 11.30am on Saturday following reports a man had entered the river.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Police and family have expressed their concerns over the welfare of the teenager.
A large-scale search involving police, Marine Rescue, NSW Rural Fire Service, and the NSW State Emergency Service was launched and is continuing on Tuesday afternoon.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.