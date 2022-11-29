The Daily Advertiser

Search continues for 19-year-old Nungarra Kelly feared missing in Balranald floodwater

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 29 2022 - 6:58pm, first published 3:00pm
Police have concerns for the welfare of 19-year-old Nungarra Kelly who is feared missing in floodwater at Balranald. Pictures supplied by NSW Police

A multi-agency search is continuing to locate a 19-year-old feared to be missing in floodwaters in the western Riverina.

