After a mountain of sacrifices made towards helping her son reach his dream, Kirsty Rowston is still coming to terms with the fact that Harry is now officially an AFL player.
The Sydney Swans launched a shock bid for Rowston in the first round which resulted in Greater Western Sydney selecting Harry at pick 16 with Kirsty saying the news came as a fair bit of a surprise.
"It was just a shock," Kirsty said.
"As you can tell I screamed a lot because I've lost my voice, but I didn't know which way it was going to go.
"Giants is where we want to be, so we got the goal in the end and the goal all year has been to get drafted, so we can't be happier."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Harry's father Phil spent a couple of years on the Swans list in the mid 90's with Kirsty saying that it was nice that Harry was now able to create his own story.
"A few people have said that it would've been great if he had gone to the Swans the same as his dad," she said.
"But my opinion is that was his dads story, this is Harry's story and he has made his own path and had his own story, the Giants is his story, the Swans was his dads."
Harry has grown up on the Rowston family farm in Binya, with Kirsty making note of the sacrifices made over the years in allowing Harry to chase his dream.
"It's been a family sacrifice," she said.
"To be able to provide him the opportunity to go down to school and the last 12 months we kept him at school purely because of the football.
"He's done so much work, not only physically but also being able to get himself to training.
"To get to Craigieburn just for Calder training is a 40 minute drive and when he didn't have his license, he had to beg, borrow and steal to get lifts there and home.
"He had an amazing family down there, Riley is here with us today, but the Gaylard's down in Kilmore were just amazing and they took him on like he was a second son and just did everything to help him."
Kirsty also made note of the amount of travel over the past six years, but said she and Phil were happy to keep going while Harry continued to put in the work.
"We said to him this time last year, if this is what you really want lets make it happen and we will do what we can to support you," she said.
"But he's been putting in the work for the last couple of years, it hasn't just been overnight.
"During Covid we took him to Queanbeyan every weekend for 10 week because he was locked out of Victoria to play football.
"It's been a lot of commitment from family, friends and 100 per cent from Harry.
"I'm a school teacher and I've actually taken leave from my job this year because I knew it was going to be a big year."
But it hasn't only been the Rowston's who have helped Harry on his journey to joining GWS, with a number of important influences from the Giants Academy also assisting along the way.
"Daniel Scroope from the Giants Academy bent over backwards in any and every situation to help us," Kirsty said.
"He helped hook us up with the dietitian and he's been amazing and knows how much travelling we were doing."
Jason Saddington has also been influential while Kirsty believed that coach Cam Bernasconi helped Rowston reach his full potential this season.
"He was a big difference hands down," she said.
"He took Harry to the next level and allowed him to play the kind of football that he could play.
"They had a great relationship and that helped him in his footy this year 100 per cent."
Rowston was proud of the fact that he will have the opportunity to represent Griffith on the big stage and hopefully forge a path for others in future years.
"The footy club has been massive not just in my football journey but my whole life," he said.
"I've spent my whole life around the football club and they have helped me become the person I am today.
"It's nice to show that although Griffith is a small town, we know what we are doing out here and there is some good young kids coming through.
"So hopefully they can get more of a look in now and people will keep an eye out for them."
