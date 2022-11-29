The Daily Advertiser

After many sacrifices over the years, Kirsty and Phil Rowston are so proud to see their son achieve his dream of getting drafted

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
November 29 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harry Rowston with Griffith Swans teammates celebrated his selection by the Giants on Tuesday night at the Griffith Exies Club. Picture by Griffith Swans

After a mountain of sacrifices made towards helping her son reach his dream, Kirsty Rowston is still coming to terms with the fact that Harry is now officially an AFL player.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.