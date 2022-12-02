Spacious, modern living

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
Located in sought-after Gobbagombalin on a quiet street, this spacious quality-built home offers an excellent floor plan set on a 677 square metre block.
The main bedroom offers dual walk-in robes, ensuite with two vanities, spacious shower and floor-to-ceiling tiling. The remaining three bedrooms are all double size with built-in robes.
The main bathroom has a free-standing bath, shower, double vanities and a separate powder room.
There are stone benchtops, a large island bench, double sink, walk-in pantry, dishwasher, five-burner gas cook and soft-close cupboards and draws in the modern kitchen.
There are excellent living options with a large open-plan living kitchen, dining, family living with a skylight, plus a separate rumpus room.
Ducted gas heating and ducted evaporative cooling offers year-round comfort.
Outside, under the main roofline is a generously-sized alfresco area with a gas-bayonet point while the landscaped gardens and lawns are beautifully maintained with an automatic watering system.
The remote-control double garage offers internal access while the side gate offers vehicle access to the backyard. Other features include 20 solar panels, instant gas hot water, NBN connection, study nook, floating timber flooring and LED downlights.
