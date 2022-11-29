Wagga junior footballer Alethea Levy has been inundated with donations of boots and uniforms.
The 14-year-old put a call out for donations to take to Fiji as part of her role in the International Football Group Australia team to compete in the Ultimate Fiji Soccer Cup.
Levy packed a massive 23 kilograms, her entire luggage allowance, of boots, balls, and gear into her suitcase to take with her.
Collecting items at her dad's workplace, she was thrilled with the support she received.
She received donations from across the soccer community including team gear from Lake Albert Football Club, Northern Tigers Football Club, Futsal Wagga, and Football Wagga.
The donations will be passed on to junior soccer players in Fiji who do not have access to equipment.
Levy will spend a week in Fiji competing against teams from Fiji, Australia, and New Zealand.
The first games kicked off on November 29, with the competition running until December 6.
