A Victorian Navy school has topped the country for reports of inappropriate behaviour for the past four years running, the Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide has heard.
The Royal Australian Navy Recruit School, HMAS Cerberus, has received 27 reports of unacceptable behaviour so far in 2022, 12 more than the next nearest training institution.
The number of reports lodged to the Victorian facility, located south of Melbourne, more than doubled the next nearest institution in 2021 and nearly tripled it in 2020.
Commanding Officer Alisha Withers, Royal Australian Navy Recruit School, HMAS Cerberus, said the majority of reports made were "unsubstantiated".
"I don't have any concerns about the level of unacceptable behaviour," Commander Withers said.
"Because a recruit might, for instance, say that they have been harassed or been treated unfairly by a staff member but once it is investigated it is found that actually, whilst that may have been that recruit's perception, there actually was no unacceptable behaviour."
A 2021 workplace behaviours survey of HMAS Cerberus found that 35 per cent of respondents experienced unacceptable behaviour, in line with the whole of Defence.
The survey also found that women, who Commander Withers said made up 32 per cent of recruits in 2022, were far more likely to experience unacceptable behaviours.
17 per cent of women experienced bullying compared to 9 per cent of men and 12 per cent of women experienced sexual misconduct compared to 5 per cent of men.
Focused on recruiting, training and their possible impact on suicidality, the Inquiry also expressed concerns about a Catholic priest chaplain being "the first port of call" in assessing the mental well being of Cerberus recruits.
Tim is a journalist from Sydney working for the Daily Advertiser in Wagga. He can be reached at tim.piccione@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0436919968.
