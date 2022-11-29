Residents are being told to expect delays when approaching the Gobbagombalin bridge in both directions this weekend with work set to be under way.
In a statement released by Member for Wagga Dr Joe McGirr it was announced essential maintenance of the busy strip of the Olympic Highway would be carried out.
"Work will include routine maintenance and bridge inspections to ensure the bridge remains safe and operational," the statement read.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"All work is expected to be completed in one shift, weather permitting."
There will be a single lane closure, traffic control in place and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h in place during the provided time-frame.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.