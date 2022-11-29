The Daily Advertiser

Wagga Relay For Life committee takes home prestigious Cancer Council award

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 30 2022 - 7:15pm, first published November 29 2022 - 4:00pm
Wagga Relay For Life committee members Pat ODonoghue, Greg Johnson, Belinda Barker, Connie and Michael Gordon, Ang Roberts, Bron Worrell, Alan Pottie and Leonie McCallum. Picture by Madeline Begley

For the first time ever the Wagga Relay For Life volunteering committee has been honoured with a prestigious Cancer Council CEO Award.

