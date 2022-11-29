For the first time ever the Wagga Relay For Life volunteering committee has been honoured with a prestigious Cancer Council CEO Award.
The award acknowledges the contribution the committee has made to Cancer Council NSW.
While many other Relay events were cancelled due to the 2020 and 2021 COVID restrictions, the Wagga Relay committee was adamant that 'cancer does not stop and neither will we'.
Wagga Relay was held virtually in both years, raising approximately $100,000 for Cancer Council's research, prevention and support programs.
This year, the committee and participants were looking forward to returning to Conolly Oval for a physical 24-hour relay, but due to flooding that was no longer an option.
Instead of giving up, the committee decided to Relay to pull some strings and turn the event into an indoor event at the Equex Stadium - all within four days.
Through the indoor event, the committee raised more than $75,000 for Cancer Council NSW, which would see them nominated for the award.
"The award is a tremendous recognition of the committee's effort, particularly over the past three years but over this year as well," Mr Pottie said.
"It's a credit to the committee's commitment to making it happen.
"We had a lot of challenges in making the event happen this year but the committee was very enthusiastic towards making it happen."
Mr Pottie said it is also thanks to a supportive community.
"We have never won this before, we were nominated and were one of six finalists across the state. They announced the winner this morning and we have all gathered around in the RSL Club in the board room in anticipation. It was wonderful," he said.
"Thank you to the community and we will do it again next year.
Committee members include Michael Gordon, Connie Gordon, Greg Johnson, Leonie McCallum, Dallas Tout, Ang Roberts, Pat O'Donoghue, Leigh Ryan, Belinda Barker and Bron Worrell.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
