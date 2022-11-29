It will be a case of the early bird getting the worm this Saturday when Sunrise Rotary Club of Wagga commences its annual sales of real Christmas trees.
The club sells real Christmas trees every year across two Saturdays and they sell like rapid-fire, but this year there is a limited supply.
Club president Dave O'Grady said this year they will have the lowest number of trees than ever before, but some trees are better than none at all.
"I have fewer trees coming this year than ever before," he said.
"I have significantly fewer trees and it will be a case of the early bird getting the worm.
"We are selling them this Saturday, December 3, and the following Saturday, December 10, from the Bunnings car park from 8am."
Mr O'Grady said there is a supply issue with real Christmas trees along the whole east coast of Australia.
"It's a combination of factors, it started with the last of the drought which impacted the seedlings that were sewn in that year," he said.
Suppliers have been unable to get to their trees, or get machinery to their trees.
"My trees this year aren't actually coming from my normal supplier, I'm having to get them from a supplier from Canberra and he promises me that so long as there's not a lot of rain between now and the weekend that he will get his trees out," Mr O'Grady said.
"We did take a limited number of orders, but basically its a case of turning up on Saturday and getting a tree."
With a limited number of trees, it means there will also be limited profit made which will affect the club's annual donation to a local Wagga children's charity through the Christmas tree sales.
"We always give the profits to a local charity- specifically children's charities," Mr O'Grady said.
"We're not going to have anywhere near the same amount of money to give away to charities this year because we are going to have fewer trees to sell and the trees are going to be more expensive because suppliers have put their prices up significantly."
Mr O'Grady is asking residents to be aware of the issues they are facing and that they may miss out on a tree this year.
"Be aware of the fact that there are limited trees available and we can't do anything about that, we will hopefully have trees again on the second weekend but it's just a situation where we have no control over it," he said.
"I normally am at the plantation cutting trees myself, this year its all been handled by a third, or fourth party so I just have to cross my fingers and hope it all comes together."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
