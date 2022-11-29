The Daily Advertiser

Royal Commission outlines recruit injury, bullying and reporting misconduct concerns at Kapooka

Tim Piccione
Updated November 29 2022 - 6:59pm, first published 6:00pm
Commission Chair Nick Kaldas visiting the First Recruit Training Battalion at Kapooka on Monday morning before the first Wagga hearing. Picture supplied

Injuries, bullying and the reporting of misconduct have been identified as issues for recruits training at Kapooka Army Base.

