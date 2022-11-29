A man remains under police guard after allegedly leading officers on a dangerous chase across the Riverina before allegedly ramming the vehicle he was driving into a marked police car- injuring an officer.
Shortly after 9.30am on Sunday officers attached to Murrumbidgee Highway Patrol detected a white Ford Falcon sedan allegedly travelling above the speed limit along the Irrigation Way, between Murrami and Yenda.
Officers signalled for the driver to pull over and a pursuit was initiated when he failed to do so.
The pursuit was terminated almost immediately due to safety reasons.
It will be alleged the man continued to drive dangerously through Leeton and Narrandera, before the sedan allegedly struck a fully-marked police vehicle at the intersection of Jellinbah and Twynam Streets, at about 11.05am.
The impact caused the police vehicle to roll.
A 30-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Narrandera Hospital for mandatory testing.
He was then taken to Wagga Base Hospital for further treatment, where he remains under police guard.
The Acting Inspector was in the car at the time and he was taken to Narrandera Hospital with minor injuries.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime.
