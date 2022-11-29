The Daily Advertiser

Officer injured in Riverina pursuit through Leeton, Narrandera

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 30 2022 - 3:10pm, first published November 29 2022 - 12:30pm
Police injured during dangerous chase across Riverina towns. Picture by Loreen Chalmers

A man remains under police guard after allegedly leading officers on a dangerous chase across the Riverina before allegedly ramming the vehicle he was driving into a marked police car- injuring an officer.

