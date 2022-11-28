The Daily Advertiser

Two injured in truck rollover on Hume Highway, Tumblong, east of Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated November 29 2022 - 8:21am, first published 8:06am
Emergency services responded to a truck that had rolled on the Hume Highway at Tumblong. Picture by Life Traffic NSW

Two people have been taken to hospital after a truck rolled on the Hume Highway early on Tuesday morning.

