Two people have been taken to hospital after a truck rolled on the Hume Highway early on Tuesday morning.
Emergency services responded to reports of a truck crash on the highway at Tumblong, east of Wagga, about 5.40am.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics assessed two patients - one of whom was a male aged in his 20s - after a truck rolled.
Their injuries are not serious.
Motorists are being told to take caution when travelling in the area, with delays in the area.
The NSW Transport Management Centre said one southbound lane and two northbound lanes of the highway, near Adelong Creek Road, were closed.
Northbound traffic is slowly passing the crash scene using the breakdown lane.
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
